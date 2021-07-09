Barclays PLC Acquires 4,935 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. Analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.