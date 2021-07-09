Barclays Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $675.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $575.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $716.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $743.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $696.20. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $520.67 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

