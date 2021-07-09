Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

