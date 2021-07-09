Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,056 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.60% of IMAX worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 244.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $278,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. On average, analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.