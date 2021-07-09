Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.13 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,851 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Perficient worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Perficient by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $676,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $83.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

