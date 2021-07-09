Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $201.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.42 and a 1 year high of $203.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

