Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

