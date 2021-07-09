Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

