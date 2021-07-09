Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,596 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Sykes Enterprises worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE opened at $53.41 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYKE. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

