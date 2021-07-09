Bank of Montreal Can Sells 73,774 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Antares Pharma worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 211,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $727.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.