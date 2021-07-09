Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,941 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

