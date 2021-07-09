Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,647 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 235,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.06 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.