Bank of Montreal Can Buys 12,308 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

