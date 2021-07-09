Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

IPAR opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

