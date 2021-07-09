Bank of America Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

