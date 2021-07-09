Bank of America Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ZETA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
Zeta Global Company Profile
