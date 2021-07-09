Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Tops $229.15 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00019400 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $229.15 million and $32.17 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

