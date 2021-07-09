Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

