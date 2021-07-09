Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

