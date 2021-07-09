Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

BMA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Macro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.