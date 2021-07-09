bAlpha Price Reaches $38.65 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $38.65 or 0.00115334 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $695,753.58 and approximately $232,905.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

