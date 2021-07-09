Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 190,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,209,328 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

