Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC8. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €156.07.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

