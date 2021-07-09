B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.