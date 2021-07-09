Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

AXLA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

