AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 203,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.