AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 203,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.