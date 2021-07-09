AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading Down 7.4%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 6,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 721,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

