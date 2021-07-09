Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

NYSE AVYA opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

