Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $742.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

