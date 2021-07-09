Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 280.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

