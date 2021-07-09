Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) shares were down 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 431,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 690,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 60,621.43%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

