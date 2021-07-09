Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.59

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $203.59 and last traded at $203.53, with a volume of 35088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

