Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

