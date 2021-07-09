Audius Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002549 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00893954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

