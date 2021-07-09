aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.68 on Friday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

