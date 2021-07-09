ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$37.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

TSE ATA opened at C$35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.83. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$35.99.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

