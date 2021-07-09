AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $238,830.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $238,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.