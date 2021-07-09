Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATC. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

Get Atotech alerts:

NYSE ATC opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.