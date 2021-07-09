Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of BYND opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.65. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

