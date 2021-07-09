Atom Investors LP Sells 4,998 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

