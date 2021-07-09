Atom Investors LP Has $41,000 Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

