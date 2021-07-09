Atom Investors LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

