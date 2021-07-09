Atom Investors LP Has $215,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,442 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $15,211,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.