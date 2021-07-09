Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 5,221 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.31. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.