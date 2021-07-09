Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.