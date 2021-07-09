Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $130,359.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00122016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,312.41 or 0.99744838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00945379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.