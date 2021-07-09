Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

