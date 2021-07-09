Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.46. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 105,331 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

