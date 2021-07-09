Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Athlon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWETU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

