Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

