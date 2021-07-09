Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 913,698 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 913,698 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of The Western Union worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

